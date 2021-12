A Maine meteorology legend made a surprise visit to News Center Maine on Friday for anchor Cindy Williams' final day and she could not have been more surprised. I grew up watching Joe Cupo deliver the forecast every weeknight at 6 o'clock on what we all referred to back then, and most still do, "Channel 6." In 1979 we only had 13 channels, and they were almost all local. If you were watching TV you were either on 6, 8, 13, or channel 10 watching Sesame Street.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO