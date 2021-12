When it comes to technology that's essential to reducing industrial CO2 emissions, all eyes are on carbon capture and storage, or CCS. And it's easy to understand why. CCS is the process of capturing CO2 from industrial activities that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere then injecting that CO2 into deep geologic formations for safe, secure, and permanent storage underground. Its ability to decarbonize emission-intensive sectors like manufacturing and power generation will be crucial as society works to address climate change and meet society's goals of the Paris Agreement. While renewable energy sources will play an important role in the world's energy transition, CCS remains one of the few proven technologies capable of significantly reducing emissions in these hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

