MORE MONEY, MORE PROBLEMS — The Federal Reserve acknowledged today what those of us in the midst of Christmas shopping already know — stuff is expensive!. Fed officials said today that the central bank could raise interest rates three times in 2022, no longer calling inflation “transitory.” It’s an about face from the central bank and Chair Jerome Powell that comes as unwelcome news for Democrats and President Joe Biden — inflation has a tendency to take down the party in power. Democrats’ chances in Nov. 2022 could very well depend on Powell’s ability to keep prices in check while not choking off a fragile economic recovery.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO