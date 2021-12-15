Winter Weather Advisory issued or Harney, Baker & Malhuer Counties and Lower Treasure Valley

Effective: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Matanuska Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Highest amounts from Palmer north and east including Sutton to Chickaloon. * WHERE...Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Expect reductions in visibility to as low as one half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will begin to overspread the Matanuska Valley Monday morning picking up in intensity towards midday. Snow will begin to taper off late Monday evening ending around midnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO