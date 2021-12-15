Winter Weather Advisory issued or Harney, Baker & Malhuer Counties and Lower Treasure Valley

Effective: 2021-12-20 02:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-20 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches from Lookout Pass to mile marker 10 on I-90. Up to 2 inches elsewhere. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.
