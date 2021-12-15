ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck Spills The Reason Behind '04 Jennifer Lopez Split: 'I Got Hurt'

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F94P4_0dNVBeO300
Photo: Getty Images

Ben Affleck didn't like the media attention that was put on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s.

In an interview in promotion for his film, The Tender Bar , Affleck reflected on the pair's first stab at dating and engagement. "I would say it was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of,” Affleck reflected on the then-romance. “And who the f**k would want to have them to dinner? And what the f**k are they doing together?’”

Affleck went on to speak candidly about his feelings after the split, saying, "I got f**king hurt and angry and felt like a fool.”

As you know, the Hollywood actor, 49, and pop sensation, 52, started dating in 2002 and became engaged in 2003, before calling off the engagement in 2004. They reunited this year shortly after Lopez called it quits with Alex Rodriguez .

“Well, look, my responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility I have. So I won't do anything that's painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” the actor continued, in reference to his three children: Seraphina , Violet and Samuel , whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner . “That being said, I know that my life affects them. I dropped my son off at school two days ago, and he's the only one who will talk about it. He's nine years old and there's a bunch of the older boys out there doing some toy drive or something, and I heard them go, 'Oh Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck.' And my kid looks at me and goes, '#WelcomeToMyLife.'”

Comments / 2

Related
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#The Split#The Tender Bar
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Links Arms With Model GF While Out After Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Courtside PDA

The singer was bundled up, as he went out for dinner in New York City with his gorgeous girlfriend Madu Nicola. Marc Anthony looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in New York. He and his girlfriend Madu Nicola had a night on the town on Thursday December 9, as they walked arm-in-arm together. Madu looked absolutely smitten by the 53-year-old Grammy-winner in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The night out was three months after the couple made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music awards in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ben Affleck says his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is ‘beautiful’

Ben Affleck has talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, describing it as “beautiful”.In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.When asked about their relationship in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck was hesitant to go into detail.He said: “You can write conjecture about...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy