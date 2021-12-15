ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 Florida Safety Kye Stokes Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6Zzl_0dNVBEdH00

STOKES PROFILE

Hometown: Seffner, Fla.

High School: Armwood

Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: May 2, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Ohio State running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford extended an offer to Stokes in late April after watching his junior film. The the Buckeyes weren’t the only team to throw their hat in the ring, though, as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina also offered at that time.

Stokes felt an immediate connection with Ohio State’s staff – highlighted by a phone call with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes – and committed to the program less than one week after receiving the offer.

Evaluation: Those who have seen Stokes play in person have come away particularly impressed with his muscular frame and room for further physical growth.

It seems like Stokes' junior tape, which saw him record 34 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back and haul in seven passes for 170 yards on offense, offered just a glimpse of his potential – hence the aforementioned offers.

Another thing that stands out about Stokes is his self-reported 4.9 grade-point average, which receives a boost based upon his college prep courses. As a result, he’s been offered the opportunity to play football at prestigious academic institutions such as Dartmouth, Duke, Northwestern and Vanderbilt.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Coombs
Person
Matt Barnes
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Notre Dame#Dartmouth#Duke#Northwestern#Buckeye Forums
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains awkward postgame encounter with Mike Vrabel

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is out of his job, and on Saturday, Meyer made his first public comments about his abrupt, middle-of-the-night firing earlier this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network did an extensive interview with Meyer, and it included commentary on the cold shoulder Meyer...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schools that make the most sense for former Texas QB Casey Thompson

With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
TEXAS STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DB hits transfer portal after 1 season in Lincoln

A Nebraska defensive back has decided to explore his options outside of Lincoln after just one season with the program. The Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday that freshman Malik Williams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He was a member of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class and spent just one year with the football program.
NEBRASKA STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy