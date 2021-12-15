ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 Utah Quarterback Devin Brown Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJbHv_0dNVAtLV00

BROWN PROFILE

Hometown: Draper, Utah

High School: Corner Canyon

Size: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Brown was committed to USC when he landed an offer from Ohio State in October. He then took an official visit with the Buckeyes for the Nov. 20 blowout win over Michigan State and reopened his recruitment just three days after his trip wrapped up.

The Arizona native also took official visits this fall to Ole Miss and Texas after USC fired head coach Clay Helton in September, but the Buckeyes ultimately sealed the deal with an in-home visit from head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis just days before his pledge.

Evaluation: “Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation.

“That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 Finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in our rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.”

Brown threw for a state single-season record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns while leading the Chargers to an appearance in the state championship game this fall. He’s also able to make plays with his legs, as evidenced by his 430 rushing yards and eight additional scores on the ground.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Curry On Ohio State's Loss To Michigan: “It Won’t Happen Again”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Devin Brown
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Usc#Ole Miss#All American#Air Raid#Elite 11 Finals#Buckeye Forums
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
FanSided

Browns sign ’emergency quarterback’ you’ve never heard of due to COVID-19 crisis

The Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed until at least Monday. With that in mind, the Browns are taking precautions. Cleveland could be without both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, as both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield made his displeasure with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol quite obvious, as now-24 Browns have tested positive for the virus as of this writing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy