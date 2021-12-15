Academic Freedom at Public Universities is in Trouble

A new episode of The Academic Freedom Podcast from the Academic Freedom Alliance is now available. Subscribe through your favorite platform so you don't miss an episode. In this episode I talk with Hiram Chodosh about the view from a university president's office on the campus free speech situation today. Chodosh is the president of Claremont McKenna College and a former dean at the University of Utah. Claremont McKenna has been the top-ranked school two years running in FIRE's free speech rankings. Claremont must be doing something right, and I wanted to talk with President Chodosh about what that might be. An interesting conversation about what he sees as the challenges confronting universities today when it comes to free speech and academic freedom and how he has tried to steer Claremont in the right direction.

