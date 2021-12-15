Do You Need Travel Insurance For Your Bachelor/Bachelorette Party?

People working from home instead of the office do not need to tell their insurer unless there are certain specific circumstances, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people in England to work from home where possible from Monday, bringing England in line with the rest of the UK.The ABI previously said that people working from home did not have to tell their insurer unless certain circumstances applied – and on Monday it said that this guidance remains unchanged.1/ COVID PLEDGES UPDATE - 🏡 Home Insurance If you're an office-based worker continuing to work from...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO