Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks hung with the No. 1 team in the country for 30 minutes, and they played as if they were the better team for good chunks of those 30 minutes. What Oregon didn't do however is play consistent basketball that's required to pull off an upset of this level. Baylor hung around within striking distance for most of the game, the Ducks committed 13 turnovers in the first 30 minutes to allow Baylor to stay close, and then an avalanche of points hit the Ducks in three minutes and the Ducks couldn't recover.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO