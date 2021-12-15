ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

What they said: Notable quotes from new Oklahoma State signees

By Cody Nagel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these notable quotes from many of the new...

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Scarlet Nation

What Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Said After The LA Bowl

"Their football team deserves a lot of credit. I want to give them credit. One thing we helped them out. We didn't have our best, didn't play our best. And self-inflicted wounds offensively kept us out of the end zone and then we got opportunities in the red zone. We get points for touchdowns versus, you know, settling for field goals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Oklahoma State men's basketball vs. USC canceled due to COVID-19

A non-conference matchup between Oklahoma State men's basketball and USC on Tuesday in Oklahoma City has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Trojans' program, according to a release on Sunday. The game will not be rescheduled. "USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Top Quotes from Fresno State's New Mexico Bowl win

The Fresno State Bulldogs won the New Mexico Bowl 31-24 over the UTEP Miners on Saturday. Interim head coach Lee Marks led the team while running back Jordan Mims (236 yards, three touchdowns) and safety Elijah Gates (seven tackles, one interception) were named the Offensive and Defensive MVPs, respectively. After the game, the three answered questions from the media about the Bulldogs' 10th win of the season and first bowl win since 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Signees Share Old Photos of Their New Coaches, Former Buckeyes React to Urban Meyer’s Firing and Cameron Brown is Back

With just the Rose Bowl to go in the football season, This Week in Twitter returns to 11W. Eighteen high school seniors also officially announced they’d be joining the Buckeyes in 2022 as they signed their National Letters of Intent with Ohio State during the early signing period. To celebrate, Ohio State called upon former Buckeye greats like Ryan Shazier, Terry McLaurin and Joe Germaine – the high school coach of quarterback signee Devin Brown – to welcome them to Columbus.
OHIO STATE
CBS LA

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Spur Cancellation Of USC-Oklahoma State Showdown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USC men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State set for Tuesday has been cancelled, officials announced Sunday. The cancellation was the result of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst the Trojans’ program. “USC’s priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men’s basketball program,” the school said in a statement. The non-conference game will not be rescheduled. The school added that the status of future games is to be determined.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
247Sports

Weekend recruiting notes from C4 Sports Performance

Evals and updates on several local prospects in the southern Oklahoma/northern Texas region. © 2005-2021 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
SPORTS
247Sports

State's top prep QB Joshua Wood comes by cool naturally: dad was Mr. Clutch in WSU's dramatic bowl win in '88

UNLESS YOU'VE BEEN IN media isolation over the last two days, you know about Graham-Kapowsin High's thrilling upset victory over national powerhouse Collins Hill High of Georgia on Saturday in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. The Pierce County school, the 4A champions of Washington state, defeated the Georgia 7A champions (featuring national No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter) thanks in no small part to the right arm, fancy footwork and cool-under-pressure work of star quarterback Joshua Wood. He fired a frozen rope 32 yards to the back of the end zone to receiver Stephen Mars to pull out the 40-36 victory with one second left on the clock.
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

College football's most-memorable quotes of 2021

In college football, iconic moments on the field make seasons memorable. Whether it is late in the game and one team makes a game-winning play, or an iconic performance in a dominant win, there are various reasons that the season was a special one. And that also includes in off-field press conferences.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Notre Dame senior LB Shayne Simon plans to enter transfer portal

Notre Dame senior linebacker Shayne Simon announced Saturday that he is planning to enter the transfer portal. Simon is out for the rest of the season with an injury, but he is planning to stay at Notre Dame through the Irish's showdown with Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. “To...
NOTRE DAME, IN

