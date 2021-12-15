What they said: Notable quotes from new Oklahoma State signees

UNLESS YOU'VE BEEN IN media isolation over the last two days, you know about Graham-Kapowsin High's thrilling upset victory over national powerhouse Collins Hill High of Georgia on Saturday in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. The Pierce County school, the 4A champions of Washington state, defeated the Georgia 7A champions (featuring national No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter) thanks in no small part to the right arm, fancy footwork and cool-under-pressure work of star quarterback Joshua Wood. He fired a frozen rope 32 yards to the back of the end zone to receiver Stephen Mars to pull out the 40-36 victory with one second left on the clock.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 HOURS AGO