What they said: Notable quotes from new Oklahoma State signees

In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy appears to be bitter about losing his defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, to Ohio State earlier this month. Gundy, who is in the midst of his 17th season with the Cowboys, was asked during his Early Signing Period press conference how he was able to keep their 2022 recruiting class together despite Knowles’ departure.
Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
"Their football team deserves a lot of credit. I want to give them credit. One thing we helped them out. We didn't have our best, didn't play our best. And self-inflicted wounds offensively kept us out of the end zone and then we got opportunities in the red zone. We get points for touchdowns versus, you know, settling for field goals.
A non-conference matchup between Oklahoma State men's basketball and USC on Tuesday in Oklahoma City has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Trojans' program, according to a release on Sunday. The game will not be rescheduled. "USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone...
What will happen to the Big 12 once Texas and Oklahoma leaves? How will the Big 12 look in a couple of years when they bolt for the SEC? Which teams will take their spot at the top? It looks like we got our answer during the first signing period.
The Fresno State Bulldogs won the New Mexico Bowl 31-24 over the UTEP Miners on Saturday. Interim head coach Lee Marks led the team while running back Jordan Mims (236 yards, three touchdowns) and safety Elijah Gates (seven tackles, one interception) were named the Offensive and Defensive MVPs, respectively. After the game, the three answered questions from the media about the Bulldogs' 10th win of the season and first bowl win since 2018.
With just the Rose Bowl to go in the football season, This Week in Twitter returns to 11W. Eighteen high school seniors also officially announced they’d be joining the Buckeyes in 2022 as they signed their National Letters of Intent with Ohio State during the early signing period. To celebrate, Ohio State called upon former Buckeye greats like Ryan Shazier, Terry McLaurin and Joe Germaine – the high school coach of quarterback signee Devin Brown – to welcome them to Columbus.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USC men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State set for Tuesday has been cancelled, officials announced Sunday.
The cancellation was the result of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst the Trojans’ program.
“USC’s priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men’s basketball program,” the school said in a statement.
The non-conference game will not be rescheduled.
The school added that the status of future games is to be determined.
STARKVILLE – Michigan State (10-2) and Pittsburgh (11-2) are Peach Bowl bound, and it’s a big deal for both programs. Pittsburgh has spent the past decade taking part in bowl games named after auto centers, chain pizza joints and financial institutions. Michigan State’s recent history has been a...
UNLESS YOU'VE BEEN IN media isolation over the last two days, you know about Graham-Kapowsin High's thrilling upset victory over national powerhouse Collins Hill High of Georgia on Saturday in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. The Pierce County school, the 4A champions of Washington state, defeated the Georgia 7A champions (featuring national No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter) thanks in no small part to the right arm, fancy footwork and cool-under-pressure work of star quarterback Joshua Wood. He fired a frozen rope 32 yards to the back of the end zone to receiver Stephen Mars to pull out the 40-36 victory with one second left on the clock.
Temple officially introduced new head football coach Stan Drayton this past Thursday. He spent the previous five seasons as the running backs coach at Texas, including an additional title of associate head coach. Drayton also has coached at Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee, Syracuse and Mississippi State. During his introductory press...
In college football, iconic moments on the field make seasons memorable. Whether it is late in the game and one team makes a game-winning play, or an iconic performance in a dominant win, there are various reasons that the season was a special one. And that also includes in off-field press conferences.
Notre Dame senior linebacker Shayne Simon announced Saturday that he is planning to enter the transfer portal. Simon is out for the rest of the season with an injury, but he is planning to stay at Notre Dame through the Irish's showdown with Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. “To...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to Ohio State where Kirk Herbstreit must have been feeling like home. Herbstreit played his college football for the Buckeyes, but there’s another reason Ohio State is important to him. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit....
