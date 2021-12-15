Which Oklahoma State 2022 class signees could contribute early?

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to Ohio State where Kirk Herbstreit must have been feeling like home. Herbstreit played his college football for the Buckeyes, but there’s another reason Ohio State is important to him. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit....
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
Max Johnson led LSU to an upset win over Texas A&M a few weeks ago, but the Aggies won’t have to play against him next season. Instead, Johnson will be playing for them. Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. He announced on Friday that he is headed to Texas A&M.
Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Decoldest Crawford was one of the several big-name recruits to announce his decommitment from LSU following the hire of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Now, the four-star wide receiver prospect has made his next big commitment decision. Donning a Nebraska hat and shirt during his signing at Green...
Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
After a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games. One week after losing by 22 to Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were knocked off Saturday by Hofstra with an eight-point loss, 89-81. A squad that is usually buzzing under the leadership of head coach Eric Musselman is suddenly left searching for answers after a game that was very uncharacteristic.
Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
A Nebraska defensive back has decided to explore his options outside of Lincoln after just one season with the program. The Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday that freshman Malik Williams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He was a member of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class and spent just one year with the football program.
UTEP football scored arguably the best touchdown of the season with a play designed to confuse just about everyone on the field and at home. UTEP was a 13-point underdog to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. So what did they really have to lose?. They played like it,...
Comments / 0