Chapman out duals Smoky Valley on the mat

CHAPMAN – The Chapman High School wrestling team out scored Smoky Valley at a home dual Thursday evening in Chapman. Chapman took the event 42 to 32.

Julius Raygoza pinned his opponent Takoda Hauck at 113 to get the Irish rolling. Blake Barnum took an opening match forfeit at 106. Next win for the Irish came at 160 with Nick Anderson getting a forfeit from the Vikings. Augusta Johns pinned his opponent at 170. Gannon Mosher received a forfeit at 195 before Braden Lexow (220) and Troy Boyd (285) finished off the dual with wins by pins.

Smoky Valley picked up wins at 120 by forfeit and 126 when Justice Gardner pinned Chapman;s Travis Leasure. David Sample (132) won by technical fall over Aiden Rowley and Andrew Young (145) pinned the Irish’s Collin Kramer. At 152, Wyatt Johnson won by 3-0 decision against Kaedyn Vanderford.and Geo Luis won by fall against Malachi Brady-Teater.

On the girl’s mat, Chapman’s Grace Johns pinned her opponent at 170 while Chelsey Armbrosier won by forfeit. Smoky Valley had wins at 101 when Kenlie Crain pinned Mena Mann, 109 as Noelle Peters received a forfeit. Alania Haigh (138) won over Taya Rowley by an 8-5 decision and Madi Tolle pinned Lilian Shipman at 191. The Lady Vikings also received forfeit points at 155 by Lydia Peterson.

The Irish were scheduled to compete at Clay Center in a weekend tournament.

Scores: Chapman 42, Smoky Valley 32

106: Blake Barnum (CHAP) received a bye 113: Julius Raygoza (CHAP) over Takoda Hauck (LSV) (Fall 0:00) 120: Connor Barnes (LSV) over (CHAP) (For.) 126: Justice Gardner (LSV) over Travis Leasure (CHAP) (Fall 4:00) 132: David Sample (LSV) over Aiden Rowley (CHAP) (TF 17-1 0:00) 138: 145: Andrew Young (LSV) over Colin Kramer (CHAP) (Fall 0:00) 152: Wyatt Johnson (LSV) over Kaedyn Vanderford (CHAP) (Dec 3-0) 160: Nick Anderson (CHAP) over (LSV) (For.) 170: Augustus Johns (CHAP) over Richard Zeller (LSV) (Fall 0:00) 182: Geo Luis (LSV) over Malachi Brady-Teater (CHAP) (Fall 2:00) 195: Gannon Mosher (CHAP) over (LSV) (For.) 220: Brayden Lexow (CHAP) over Alex Grosland (LSV) (Fall 0:00) 285: Troy Boyd (CHAP) over Justin Holt (LSV) (Fall 0:00)