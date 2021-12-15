ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Create a cross-stitched Robin with the Paso Robles Library

By News Staff
 3 days ago
– Learn a new skill or improve crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series. Create January’s cross stitch robin in a winter garden using simple supplies, one single stitch technique, and a variety of shades on thread to create a more lifelike scene.

To participate, register before Thursday, Jan. 13 then meet up on Zoom Thursday, Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. to share the results. Space is limited. Registration with library card is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry into the library. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

