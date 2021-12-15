‘A Beginning of A New Chapter’: Council Honors Jessica Giannino

(Seguin) — The redistricting process is about to begin in the city of Seguin. The city needs to redraw its city council districts based on the results of the 2020 Census. City Attorney Andy Quittner says the Census showed that the city grew to just shy of 30,000 people. He says they actually believe that the city was undercounted by at least 10-percent, but he says the growth is still clearly here. He says more homes are going up, which means more people are moving into the city.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO