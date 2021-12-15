ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Beginning of A New Chapter’: Council Honors Jessica Giannino

By Cary Shuman
With her proud family sitting in the front row, Jessica A. Giannino was honored for her contributions to the City Council over the past decade. Giannino, the popular 30-year-old councillor-at-large who was first elected to the Council while a student at Salem State University, has made history at every turn, including...

unionnewsdaily.com

Rahway Council honors outgoing member with proclamation

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond Giacobbe presented a proclamation to Councilman James E. Baker on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Rahway City Council meeting, honoring him for his service. Baker will be leaving his role as a member of the City Council, as he was elected to serve on the Union County Board of County Commissioners, a position he will assume in January.
RAHWAY, NJ
coronadonewsca.com

City Council Honors Garry Bonelli ...

City Council Celebrates Two Proclamations, Accepts End Of Year Financial Report. Coronado City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 7 where the meeting began with two proclamations celebrating Coronado citizens; Ed Walton Day and Garry J. Bonelli Day. Mayor Bailey, speaking on behalf of Ed Walton Day, declared, “Whereas, Ed Walton...
CORONADO, CA
Times Recorder

Council honors Gentry on eve of retirement

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville City Council bid farewell to long-serving member Sandy Gentry on Monday. Gentry served seven terms as the city's representative for the Fourth Ward. During a reception in Gentry's honor following Monday's meeting, current and past council members saluted her. Council President Dan Vincent said he...
ZANESVILLE, OH
reverejournal.com

Council Delays Action on Metered Rates Ordinance

The Council’s Ways and Means Subcommittee decided to postpone action on an ordinance amending metered rates for residential buildings and commercial properties based upon the number of units in the buildings at its meeting Monday. Subcommittee Chair Gerry Visconti said the ordinance request had been “in subcommittee quite some...
POLITICS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Saugus, MA
Revere, MA
Government
City
Revere, MA
reverejournal.com

‘A Man of Faith and Love for the City’ Anthony Zambuto Is Honored by Council

Anthony Zambuto served for 22 consecutive years as a councillor-at-large, winning 11 elections. He served this year as president of the City Council as Revere continued to come back from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Zambuto was universally praised by his colleagues at the final meeting of the year Monday night.
REVERE, MA
Daily Local News

Berks County Chapter of AHEPA installs new members

The Berks County chapter of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) recently installed six new members. AHEPA Pennsylvania District Governor Harry Mackrides presided over the ceremony. Inducted into the chapter were Jonathan Thompson, Dr. George Visnich, Jason Arnold, James Phyrillas, Gino Caloiero and Chris Siozos. At the same meeting, the chapter voted to donate $5,000 toward a well project to provide clean drinking water to an Orthodox Christian seminary in Guatemala. The AHEPA, founded in 1922, is a fraternal service organization with the following mission: “To promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.” The Berks County chapter, known as the Gust C. Kraras Chapter No. 61, was chartered in 1925 and has been active for the past 96 years.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Shores City Council honors outgoing council member

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — During his last meeting Oct. 19, the Grosse Pointe Shores City Council presented outgoing City Councilman Matthew Seely with a proclamation in his honor for his four years of council service. Mayor Ted Kedzierski, who presented Seely with the proclamation, called the moment “bittersweet” and...
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
mebaneenterprise.com

City discontinues scheduled prayer to begin city council meetings

The Mebane City Council announced it will no longer open its meetings with an invocation, following the receival of a letter from an attorney for the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) notifying the city that the practice is illegal. At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks read...
MEBANE, NC
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton council honors memory of PISD superintendent

At their meeting on Dec. 2, the Pleasanton City Council paid tribute to the memory of Pleasanton ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Mann who died on Nov. 20. The city honored his memory by lowering the city’s flag, changing colors to green and sending flowers and condolences to the family. They noted the hard work he did with the city and for the community.
PLEASANTON, TX
reverejournal.com

Councillors Support Giannino, Serino in Opposition to Expansion at Wheelabrator

The Revere City Council voted 8-1 to join Councillors Jessica Giannino and Richard Serino in stating their opposition to a vertical expansion at Wheelabrator in Saugus. Council President Anthony Zambuto was the lone councillor to not support the statement. Following is the text of the statement:. We the undersigned members...
REVERE, MA
Dorchester Reporter

With Council action, BPD review board begins to take shape

The City Council has approved and forwarded to Mayor Wu a list of nine residents, two of whom are from Dorchester, for potential service on the new Civilian Review Board (CRB) under the new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency (OPAT). Dorchester residents Carrie Mays, of Harvard Street, and Benjamin...
BOSTON, MA
Village Living

Mountain Brook City Council honors Tricia Kirk

The Mountain Brook City Council offered a proclamation at its regular meeting Dec. 13 honoring Mountain Brook native Tricia Kirk for her two decades of service as president and CEO of The Exceptional Foundation in Homewood, a nonprofit that provides badly needed services to people with special needs. The Exceptional...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
seguintoday.com

Seguin City Council to begin redistricting process

(Seguin) — The redistricting process is about to begin in the city of Seguin. The city needs to redraw its city council districts based on the results of the 2020 Census. City Attorney Andy Quittner says the Census showed that the city grew to just shy of 30,000 people. He says they actually believe that the city was undercounted by at least 10-percent, but he says the growth is still clearly here. He says more homes are going up, which means more people are moving into the city.
SEGUIN, TX
hudson.oh.us

Welcome to New Council Members!

At the December 7 City Council meeting, Mayor Craig A. Shubert swore in new At-Large City Councilmembers Chris Banweg and Karen Heater and returning At-Large Councilmember Nicole Kowalski. All three members will serve four-year terms on Hudson City Council. Congratulations and welcome! City Council then voted to elect Chris Foster as President of Council for the next two years.
HUDSON, OH
ktvo.com

Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file at...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
WTOV 9

Heltebran honored by Weirton Council for military service

WEIRTON, W.Va. — At Weirton Council on Monday night, Donald l. Heltebran was recognized for his time in the military. Heltebran, 95, is believed to be the oldest living veteran in Weirton, according to City Manager Mike Adams. Heltebran was honored with a mayor’s proclamation and plaque of recognition....
WEIRTON, WV
pontevedrarecorder.com

Eldersource honors St. Johns County Council On Aging

ElderSource, the area agency on aging and aging-and-disability resource center for Northeast Florida, honored St. Johns County Council on Aging as one of its 2021 Luminary Award winners during the organization’s annual “A Night with the Stars” event this month. The event, presented by Florida Blue Medicare,...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Sununu is no moderate

Gov. Chris Sununu is no moderate. Three areas proving this are energy effects on climate change, support of public schools, and reproductive rights of women. When the United States joined much of the rest of the world in Glasgow to commit to serious reduction of carbon emissions, we all learned the necessity of actions starting […] The post Commentary: Sununu is no moderate appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS

