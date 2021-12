Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 and share three children together. Get to know more abut Daniel as a husband and father here. Daniel Moder, 52, is widely known as Julia Roberts‘ husband and father to her three children, but there’s a lot more to him than those titles! The talented cinematographer and the popular 54-year-old actress tend to keep a low-profile when it comes to their marriage and family, but there have been public glimpses of their lives over the years, and Daniel’s own background is quite impressive. Find out more about him and his family life with Julia below!

