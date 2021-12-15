ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Chazaq Beis Midrash Chanukah Mesibah

By QJL_Staff
queensjewishlink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, December 1, Chazaq held a Chanukah Mesibah to celebrate the completion of Maseches Makos by the students of Rav Michael Mansour’s morning shiur at Chazaq’s Yeshiva Beis Nosson Meir. The participants...

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
queensjewishlink.com

Children Glow In The Spirit Of Chanukah

A central part of Chanukah are our community’s children. Rabbi Mendy Hecht of Chabad of Forest Hills North held a Chanukah Disco to spread the light of Chanukah this past Sunday morning, December 5. “The kids were literally glowing like crazy,” said Rabbi Hecht. The event brought together all the elements of a glow-in-the-dark dance party with glowing cupcakes, and a glowing dreidel spinoff. Children who are part of the CKids of the Arts joined other neighborhood Jewish children for the program.
RELIGION
thecollegevoice.org

Conn-ukkah: Chanukah Celebrations at Conn

Photo of Aye Minus by Eliana Hiam ’25. The start of Chanukah nearly coincided with Thanksgiving this year, reminding people of 2013’s so-called “Thanksgivukkah.” The Jewish calendar depends on the lunar phases, so according to the Gregorian calendar we commonly use, the placement of Jewish holidays changes every year. Because Chanukah did not fall during Conn’s winter break, Connecticut College Hillel organized events allowing students to celebrate the Festival of Lights even though they are not at home. These events included nightly candle lightings at Zachs Hillel House and a Chanukah party in Cro’s Nest. Rabbi Susan Schein, the Director of Zachs Hillel House and the College Chaplain, shared, “Although Chanukah is a minor festival on the Jewish calendar, it is a major celebration in many American Jewish homes. We’re lucky enough this year to have the whole festival while on campus so it’s important for students to celebrate each night of Chanukah together.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
queensjewishlink.com

Emet’s Chanukah Celebration Illuminates The Crowd

It was standing room only when Emet Outreach hosted their annual Chanukah celebration. Held at the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills, the event drew an enthusiastic audience of over 250 Emet students and alumni. Attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner and were energized by tunes from DJ Amnon. There was...
CELEBRATIONS
qchron.com

A happy and safe Chanukah

Members of the NYPD School Safety Queens North Command Law Enforcement Explorers assisted celebrants at the Chabad of Forest Hills North’s annual Chanukah on the Park celebration Sunday night. Seen here at the event in Yellowstone Park are School Safety Agent Level 3 Jeremy Davis, left, Explorers Emily Choi,...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Men#Ballroom#Rav#Brachah#Siyum#Rabbi#Yeshivah#Masechta
queensjewishlink.com

Recent Happenings At Yeshiva Toras Halacha

A memorable week in Yeshiva Toras Halacha started with a Thanksgiving morning of learning with talmidim, alumni, their fathers, and the Chazaq Beis Midrash. Rabbi Yechiel Benari and Rabbi Michael Mansour welcomed the full house to a special morning of learning. Rabbi Moshe Sokoloff then delivered the featured shiur, titled “The Study of Kabbalah: When and How?”
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

CTeen Central Queens Chanukah Bash

Queens teens celebrated Chanukah in true fashion at the CTeen Central Queens Chanukah Bash held over Chanukah. Festive music and a special menorah lighting were also included in the evening event hosted by Rabbi Mendy and Chaya Hecht of the Chabad of Forest Hills North. Jewish middle schoolers, as well as high schoolers, partook in the program, highlighted by an incredible latke cookoff!
QUEENS, NY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Chabad Jewish Center celebrates Chanukah on Ice at City Plaza

CHICO — In the midst of City Plaza, a giant blue dreidel mascot joined the public in the skating rink and glide to the sounds of pop Chanukah music. The Chabad Jewish Center had its 16th Chanukah celebration at the City Plaza in Chico on Sunday and this year invited the public to take traditional oil-fried treats, a booklet of the celebration of Chanukah, and crafts for children.
CHICO, CA
Cleveland Jewish News

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland Chanukah Delights

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland held a community-wide Chanukah Delights program Dec. 1 at the academy’s new Mendy and Ita Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights. The event began with a welcome and Torah perspective by Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director, and featured the lighting of a giant menorah, Rabbi Zalman Berkman’s second-grade students and the Hebrew Academy boys choir.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
thelakewoodscoop.com

Partner With Aleph and Help Those Behind Bars This Chanukah

For the men and women spending Chanukah behind bars, this holiday looks starkly different. Their cells are bleak and lonely; there are no candles to illuminate the darkness, no latkes to eat, and no presents to exchange. They are fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers, but they feel entirely alone and forgotten.
ADVOCACY
queensjewishlink.com

Chazaq, Emet Outreach, And Congregation Od Yosef Host ‘Night Of Gratitude’ For Women

What’s the secret to finding happiness? How do we merit the free gifts from Hashem’s treasure trove of gifts?. On Tuesday evening, November 30, Chazaq, Emet Outreach, and Congregation Od Yosef hosted a night of gratitude for women. What a beautiful, holy event, filled with so much joy! Congregation Od Yosef filled to capacity with community women of all ages coming together to learn Torah and to celebrate the gift of Chanukah.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Project Yedid of Misaskim Illuminates over 700 Homes this Chanukah

Do you ever wonder: Who gives the yesomim of our communities Chanukah presents? Who gives them Chanukah gelt? Who ensures they experience the joy of Chanukah like all other children?. It’s Project Yedid of Misaskim. And here’s what they did about it this year. Project Yedid is the division at...
ADVOCACY
queensjewishlink.com

VaY’chi: The Master Plan

It’s easy to play “Monday morning quarterback” – or is it?. As Sefer B’reishis comes to a close, Yosef is approached by his brothers, who beg for forgiveness and mercy. An understanding Yosef reassures them: “You may have intended to harm me, but Hashem had good intentions; today it is clear that He placed me here to sustain all of the people” (B’reishis 50:20). In other words, Yosef wisely told his brothers that they were examining the events of the story through an overly narrow lens. They were focused on the minute details of their actions, while Yosef was keeping an eye on the big picture. Blessed with the perspective of hindsight, he helped the brothers see that they all were mere pawns in the hands of the Grand Chessmaster of the universe. Everything that had transpired was all for the endgame of sustaining the world during the years of famine.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Holy Brigand and Rabbi Yochanan’s New Beit Midrash

One of the things that separates us from many of our greats is their vision – the ability and inspiration to imagine something that does not yet exist. In the last several centuries, we can think of the Baal Shem Tov, Rabbi Yisrael Salanter and Sarah Schenirer as good examples of this. Yet perhaps no less important is the vision to imagine something that already exists in a totally different way. Examples of that could be the last Lubavitcher Rebbe, who transformed Chabad Chassidut into something completely different than what it was before him; or Rav Soloveitchik, in his momentous impact on Yeshiva University.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

The Shidduch Crisis

Last week, I addressed the cataclysmic problem of assimilation and intermarriage in the Jewish community. Not enough can be said about the devastating and insidious scourge that has decimated American Jewry. This week I’ll try and tackle the next non-military crisis facing the Jewish people. Although assimilation is much more...
RELIGION
CBS Pittsburgh

Centerpoint Community Church Prepares Meals For Students Over Winter Break

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The approaching holidays mean many kids will be home from school over the next few weeks. For those who are food insecure, it takes them away from the critical meals they get from schools. So on Saturday, volunteers at Centerpoint Community Church in Monaca packaged more than 10,000 meals to make sure hundreds of students don’t go hungry over the break. “This matches when the kids usually get free lunches during the school year, [but] they don’t normally get the lunches during the Christmas break. So we are providing the meals during that time,” Stephen Vesolich, an assistant pastor with Centerpoint Community Church said. Feeding America reports that nearly 400,000 children in Pennsylvania are food insecure and could struggle to find meals during school breaks.
MONACA, PA
Cleveland Jewish News

Chanukah, other holidays increase philanthropic energy

The holidays are traditionally known as the “season of giving.” Whether you’re talking about Thanksgiving, Chanukah or New Year’s, there is a philanthropic energy that seems to sweep over many people. Colleen Cronin, senior marketing manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio in Cleveland;...
CHARITIES
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION: Why We All Need a Chanukah Miracle

I’m going to tell you a secret. I love Christmas music. When I hear the opening strains of “Silent Night,” I hum along. Play me “White Christmas,” and I’m a goner. It simply can’t be helped. The music is beautiful, and, well, most Chanukah music — with the exception of the satire songs my brother’s a cappella group releases, of course — is not it for me. Perhaps Jewish composers didn’t have much left to give after writing such Christmas hits as “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”
FESTIVAL
queensjewishlink.com

From WhatsApp To Siyum And Chanukah Party At The Young Israel Of Forest Hills

A WhatsApp group of eight-to-ten minutes a day completed the Talmud tractate of Megillah. The Young Israel of Forest Hills celebrated with a siyum and a Chanukah party on Wednesday, December 1. Rabbi Shmuel Marcus of the Young Israel of Queens Valley, who is president of the Vaad Harabonim of Queens, was the guest speaker.
CELEBRATIONS
crestviewbulletin.com

Chanukah celebration at HarborWalk Village continues to grow

Close to 200 people gathered on the first night of Chanukah to celebrate the holiday at HarborWalk Village. It's already the ninth year that Chanukah is celebrated at HarborWalk in Destin with music, inspiring talks and, of course, light the giant 12-foot Menorah. The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson,...
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy