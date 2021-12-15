Chazaq Beis Midrash Chanukah Mesibah

Photo of Aye Minus by Eliana Hiam ’25. The start of Chanukah nearly coincided with Thanksgiving this year, reminding people of 2013’s so-called “Thanksgivukkah.” The Jewish calendar depends on the lunar phases, so according to the Gregorian calendar we commonly use, the placement of Jewish holidays changes every year. Because Chanukah did not fall during Conn’s winter break, Connecticut College Hillel organized events allowing students to celebrate the Festival of Lights even though they are not at home. These events included nightly candle lightings at Zachs Hillel House and a Chanukah party in Cro’s Nest. Rabbi Susan Schein, the Director of Zachs Hillel House and the College Chaplain, shared, “Although Chanukah is a minor festival on the Jewish calendar, it is a major celebration in many American Jewish homes. We’re lucky enough this year to have the whole festival while on campus so it’s important for students to celebrate each night of Chanukah together.”
