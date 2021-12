Amidst what is left of the small town of Mayfield, Kentucky, some people are thanking their lucky stars for what could have been. One of those people is a woman who lives not far from the devastated Mayfield town square, but works in a nearby town and was not home at the time of the tornado Friday night. She tells WPSD-TV that all she could think about was her dog as she rushed home. She came home to find her house destroyed, but her pup was waiting for her at the front door. The woman said, “It was like she was saying ‘Mama, Mama I’m ok.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO