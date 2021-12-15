ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIusd_0dNUzaZW00
Carla, a climate researcher photographed for one of the projects, says: “No, I don’t feel hope. I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.” Neal Haddaway

As the climate changes, negative environmental effects are being felt and seen around the world.

The effect that climate change has on mental health is less immediately obvious or visible. Often termed climate anxiety or eco anxiety, this feeling can manifest as what the American Psychological Association and others describe as a “chronic fear of environmental doom”. Recent studies have shown it is being felt by young people all over the world, as well as by a significant number of adults.

What about the people who explore the data, build the models and quantify the impacts and flow on effects of climate change? How do they feel?

We explored some of the answers in two projects that we have just analysed in an article for The Lancet Planetary Health journal. One project asked climate scientists to describe their feelings about climate change in hand-written letters. The other was a photographic project: environmental researchers were photographed while describing their feelings about the state of the planet.

We found that scientists were experiencing diverse, complex, and often contrasting emotions about the fate of the planet. Their feelings echo those of non-scientists and can be overwhelming, whether negative or positive – but they can also, we believe, be harnessed to create spaces where people can talk honestly and openly about their fears and about potential solutions. This matters because, if we don’t talk, we risk increased feelings of isolation that can lead to helplessness and inaction.

‘Is this how you feel?’

Between 2014 and 2020 one of us, science communicator Joe Duggan, approached climate scientists around the world and asked them: “How does climate change make you feel?” He collected their responses in the form of short, hand-written letters. Five years after the initial “Is this how you feel?” project launched, he returned to some of the original contributors and asked them the same question. These letters were shown in galleries and housed online.

As part of our Lancet article, we analysed the letters for their emotional sentiment.

When analysing all the letters submitted throughout the life of the project, it became clear that climate scientists feel many emotions about the climate, some negative and others positive.

The negative emotions were more frequent, with participants identifying feelings such as “distress”, “anger”, and “upset”. Initially, “hope” appeared as the most frequent positive emotion. However, the more we looked at this, the clearer it became that feeling hopeful about the future was not always a simple, positive emotion. Two key types of hope were displayed: “logical hope” and “wishful hope”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLt3o_0dNUzaZW00
A handwritten letter from ‘Is this how you feel?’ Courtesy of Joe Duggan

Logical hope had reasons: “we can be hopeful, because we are seeing (various positive) changes”. Wishful hope went with more negative statements and a desire for future change.

In the other project that informed our paper, “Hope? and how to grieve for the planet”, Neal Haddaway photographed environmental researchers while interviewing them about their feelings on the state of the planet; each participant chose three words to describe their feelings. Their words matched closely the findings from our analysis of “Is this how you feel?”.

Harnessing anxiety

It seems many people, experts and otherwise, have complex emotional responses to climate change. So, why does the emotional response matter and what should be done about it?

Some have provided practical solutions to climate anxiety: things you can do on an individual level to reduce your footprint. Others call for disruptive protests to raise awareness of these issues and force political change. These are vital responses to environmental crises, but they miss a very important part of dealing with anxiety: how people choose to understand, accept and live with their emotions.

Climate anxiety, or any range of emotions over climate change, is not necessarily a bad thing. But the way you feel does not need to define the way you choose to act.

Many people may fear the rise of “doomism” – the feeling that taking action against climate change is pointless. But it is not too late to make a difference, and many emotions, even anxiety, can lead to positive action.

Instead of assuming that our anxiety will go away if we act, or assuming that embracing anxiety means accepting the planet’s fate, we advocate for the creation of more safe spaces, platforms free of judgement with expectations of respect and a willingness to listen, where feelings can be shared and heard. In doing so, society can begin cathartic conversations, validate people’s feelings, realise we are not alone, and foster a sense of community.

Many of the scientists who contributed to both projects said this was the first time they had been asked how they felt about climate change. Spaces for their feelings are important, too, to address and minimise doomism and empower scientists to continue their research – and, perhaps, even to hope.

Comments / 11

Related
National Audubon Society

5 New Climate Books to Empower Teens and Help Turn Anxiety into Action

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Bad news about the environment is everywhere—either in headlines, or unfolding in real-time disasters like storms, floods, and fires. It’s nearly impossible to avoid the reality that climate change is shifting the world around us.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Lancet#Mental Health
psychologytoday.com

Talking About Addiction

Reading simulates life experience, allowing readers to inhabit an experience vicariously. Book clubs are a community experience where readers can discuss difficult issues with some psychic distance. The social novel can allow readers to nurture empathy and develop personal resilience. Addiction can include waves of loss and trauma that go...
MENTAL HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Under Pressure: Climate Change Stokes Raging Wildfires and Eco-Anxiety

Ella Suring, 16, sees the impact of climate change outside her window and feels it in the air she breathes. “It’s a big worry,” says Suring, a Berkeley High School climate activist in California. “Every fall, I associate the temperature and winds with fire season. If there is...
ENVIRONMENT
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Spice Up Your Talking About Climate – A Number For Each Day Of The Week

Some years ago I did a fair bit of reading and watching of documentary videos about climate change. I learned a lot and got a much deeper understanding about the current crisis. Yet I found that when I went to try to share some of my new understanding with friends and acquaintances, I often struggled to communicate what had seemed so clear in what I was reading and watching. I often couldn’t remember key details when I wanted to use them in talking about climate.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Psych Centra

All About Kava: Can It Help with Anxiety and Mental Health?

Kava is a plant with deep cultural and ceremonial roots. It may help relieve anxiety and stress but should be taken with caution. Today, many people seek alternative forms of healthcare for various reasons. They may have become dissatisfied with conventional treatment, want more personal control over their health choices, or seek alternatives due to personal philosophical beliefs about health.
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
SELF

10 Major Depressive Disorder Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Major depressive disorder symptoms can manifest as feelings of hopelessness and irritability for one person or feeling really down and exhausted for another. Depression—which is one of the most common mood disorders in the U.S.—can be varied, even though it has some common characteristics. Weathering through occasional bouts of sadness is normal and simply part of being human, so it’s not always easy to notice when it’s become a persistent problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Parental stress a contributing factor linking maternal depression to child anxiety and depressive symptoms

A secondary analysis of the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (Fragile Families) found a bi-directional relationship where a mother's mental health symptoms impacted the child's mental health symptoms and vice versa, according to researchers with Cizik School of Nursing at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Harm That Lingers From Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect from childhood teaches people to ignore, minimize, or even be ashamed of their feelings as adults. Current research establishes the importance of feelings when used effectively. People can overcome the effects of childhood emotional neglect. One strategy is to give themselves what their parents did not. In the...
KIDS
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy