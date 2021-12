Most models that have made it to become “popular” are typically pretty decent. If people don’t like owning a certain car or SUV, they usually will spread the news. However, Consumer Reports is poking holes in some of the most popular midsized SUVs and telling folks of a better way to spend their money. These are the most popular SUVs that you should avoid and buy instead.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO