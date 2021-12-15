Black and Missing: Help Find Breyana Tanee Allen

This week, we’re asking for your help to find Breyana Tanee Allen.

Breyana has been missing since September 11, 2012, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

She was 15 at the time.

Breyana is described as being “medium” in complexion. She was 5’2″ and weighed around 125lbs at the time of her disappearance. Her hair was black and shaved low, and her eyes are brown.

Although her hair was low, Breyana may be wearing wigs of unknown styles and colors. She also has a nose piercing, a pierced eyebrow, pierced tongue, pierced navel and pierced ears.

Breyana Tanee Allen

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, Breyana was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with the letters “AERO.” She was also wearing blue jeans and carrying a pink and tan Victoria’s Secret brand duffel bag.

There is a chance Breyana ran away from home. Breyana may frequent the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County, Maryland.

However, Derrica Wilson, president and co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, told NBC News that her group finds law enforcement is more likely to classify Black or Latino teens as runaways.

There is little more information available about Breyana online.

If you have seen her or have any information surrounding her disappearance or her current whereabouts, please submit a tip to the Black and Missing Foundation.