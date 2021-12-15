ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qantas Returns to Rome After Almost Two Decades

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 3 days ago

The airline will operate the only nonstop service between Australia and continental Europe. Rome will return to Australian flag-carrier Qantas’ route map from next June for the first time since 2003 as the airline targets a strong rebound for international travel. The seasonal route connecting Sydney (SYD) and...

www.routesonline.com

The Independent

Germany to tighten restrictions on travellers from UK

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the country’s public health authority said on Saturday.From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – carriers such as airlines are banned from transporting British tourists to Germany.Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers will be allowed to travel to the country from the UK.Germany has classified UK as area of variants of concern due to OmicronTravel rules change from 20 Dec:➡️ ban on carriage, exceptions e.g. German nationals/residents & transit➡️ Test pre-departure➡️ 14-day...
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
routesonline.com

Air Transat’s Toronto service returns to Glasgow Airport

- Resumption of popular Toronto service marks the return of the first route between Scotland and Canada in over a year - Air Transat’s popular Toronto service arrived back in Glasgow this morning – making it the first North American route to operate to Scotland in over a year.
routesonline.com

Air Belgium resumes Belgium–Curaçao flights

WILLEMSTAD- December 15, 2021 – On December 15, Air Belgium resumed its flight connecting Belgium and Curaçao and will now be flying twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. At its first arrival, the aircraft was welcomed by the traditional water salute. The flight from Belgium to Curaçao will be departing from a new gateway, Brussels Airport, making a brief stop at Punta Cana, while the return flights will be non-stop. Thanks to this Air Belgium flight, Curaçao is now able to receive additional visitors from the European market for either business or leisure. The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate Air Belgium with the return of their Belgium–Curaçao flight.
routesonline.com

SARPA now with direct flights on the Medellín – Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD- December 16, 2021 – The inauguration of SARPA’s new Medellín – Curaçao route was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport. SAPRA is an airline with over 40 years’ experience operating charter flights and providing air ambulance services. SARPA is certainly not new to Curaçao, considering that the airline has been operating air ambulance flights for many years between Curaçao and Colombia. Last December 16, SARPA inaugurated its new commercial flight and will be flying from Medellín to Curaçao twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The Medellín – Curaçao route is the airline’s first international commercial route. The flights will be operated with a 50-seat capacity Embraer aircraft. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, SARPA President & CEO, Carlos Mesa, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
routesonline.com

BA, Qatar Airways Eye Expanded JV

The news comes after BA relaunched London Gatwick-Doha service. British Airways and Qatar Airways are seeking to expand their joint venture beyond routes between Australia, Europe and the UK to cover a host of additional services, in particular routes accessed via connections from the two carriers’ flights between London and Doha.
businesstraveller.com

Qantas to resume nonstop Rome flights after 18-year gap

Qantas has announced plans to offer nonstop flights between Perth and Rome next year. The seasonal Sydney-Perth-Rome route will operate thrice-weekly from June 22, 2022, using the carrier’s B787 Dreamliner aircraft. As things stand it will be the only direct, nonstop route between Continental Europe and Australia, and it...
simpleflying.com

PLAY Reveals Its First United States Routes With UK-US Fares From £139

Iceland’s newest airline PLAY has unveiled its initial routes to the United States, set to launch next spring. The carrier will fly to Boston and Baltimore/Washington multiple times per week, offering a connecting itinerary from London Stansted with a layover at Keflavik Airport of under two hours. To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares between now and Christmas Eve.
routesonline.com

PLAY Embarks On Europe-US Connecting Strategy

The Reykjavik-based startup has revealed the first two destinations in the US it plans to serve as the airline pursues a low-cost long-haul connecting strategy between Europe and the US via Iceland. PLAY, the Icelandic carrier launched in June, has unveiled its maiden destinations in the US. The airline will...
The Independent

Ban on tourism trips to France deemed ‘hammer blow’ by travel industry

A ban on UK tourists entering France has been described as a “hammer blow” by travel firms.French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced tough restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK.Trips for tourism or business will not be permitted, his office said in a statement.All arrivals will need to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 24 hours in advance, and must isolate for at least two days.The statement added: “In the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom,...
AFP

France bans most UK travel as Omicron fears mount

France said Thursday that it would ban non-essential travel to and from Britain in a bid to keep the Omicron Covid-19 variant in check, as European leaders urged coordinated action and more booster shots to counter the more highly contagious threat. Britain on Thursday recorded a record 88,376 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases, with scientists predicting even higher rates as Omicron is believed to spread much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant.
travelmole.com

Qantas launching Rome flights

Qantas is adding direct flights from Australia to Rome next year. From 22 June 2022, Qantas will operate the only direct service between Australia and continental Europe, flying three return Sydney-Perth-Rome flights per week to meet demand over the European holiday peak season. The new flight will cut more than...
routesonline.com

Lufthansa Adds Long-Haul Routes From Frankfurt and Munich

The launch of a new service to St. Louis in the US state of Missouri is among the German airline’s network plans for the summer 2022 season. Lufthansa plans to add three new long-haul routes during the summer 2022 season, as well a string of new intra-European connections from Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC).
routesonline.com

AirBaltic To Open Base in Finland

The decision to launch services from Tampere sees the carrier expand beyond the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia for the first time. Tampere, a city in southern Finland home to a population of around 230,000 people, is set to become a new base for Latvian airline airBaltic. The...
