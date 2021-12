The omicron variant and the winter wave of COVID-19 have people wondering about those who are unvaccinated—and not by choice. They are children under age 5. Pfizer and BioNTech announced today that they are going to test adding a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to the protocol for children ages 2 to 4, because two doses failed to cause an adequate immune response. Two doses were adequate for kids ages 6 to 24 months, though.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO