Albuquerque police arrest 1 in vandalism of police station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police officers went to a familiar location, the police department’s own headquarters, to respond to a vandalism call early Wednesday.

Officers found “extensive graffiti” covering the southern steps of the building, which also is home to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, a police spokesperson said..

Officer Chase Jewell said the graffiti that included racial slurs and “inappropriate verbiage” was written in red spray paint along the stairs, walls, benches and planters.

Officers arrested one person who was jailed on felony criminal damage charges, Jewell said.

The person’s identity was not released.

Jewell said crews were being dispatched to clean up he graffiti.