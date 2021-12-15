ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could The Bad Guys win 2022's battle of the animated movies?

By Tom Power
 4 days ago
It looks like 2022 is shaping up to be another potentially top quality year for animated movies. In the first half of next year alone, we're getting Sonic the Hedgehog's second film outing, the next instalment in the Hotel Transylvania series and Warner Bros' superhero spin-off DC League of...

BAD GUYS TRAILER AND POSTER

THE BAD GUYS, a new action-comedy starring Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, and more. #TheBadGuys is in theaters April 22. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling...
The Bad Guys - Official Trailer

Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become ... The Good Guys? The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (animator, the Kung Fu Panda films), making his feature-directing debut. The film is produced by Damon Ross (development executive Trolls, The Boss Baby, co-producer Nacho Libre) and Rebecca Huntley (associate producer, The Boss Baby). The executive producers are Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, and Patrick Hughes. The Bad Guys arrives in theaters on April 22, 2022.
