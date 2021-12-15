AMEME Seizes the Day: DJ and producer AMEME started DJing at the age of 18 when he moved from Benin to NYC to study. “I only decided to go full time five years ago but prior to that I was consistently DJing every weekend in NYC and then eventually in other...
An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
Since his arrest in Miami this summer, Pooh Shiesty has appeared on several new songs and albums, including Jack Harlow's "SUVs (Black on Black" as well as Gucci Mane's Ice Daddy, So Icy Boyz, and So Icy Christmas. However, when it comes to hearing directly from the Memphis-bred rapper, fans haven't been so lucky.
Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
Music producer Flow La Movie, his partner, and their 4-year-old son died in a plane crash in a small jet bound for Florida Wednesday (Dec. 15) evening. The Puerto Rican producers worked alongside several songs for the likes of Bad Bunny, Ozuna, J Balvin, and more. Flow La Movie, birth name Jose Angel Hernandez, was […]
Famed Mexican singer Vicente “Chente” Fernandez, 81, died on Sunday after nearly five months of being hospitalized. The three-time Grammy award winner was a cultural icon, singing ballads that became staples of Mexican music through the years of his career that spanned nearly five decades, when his rendition of Fernando Maldonado’s “Volver, Volver” became his first hit in 1976- a song that Fernandez once said the world would sing in his passing.
FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22.
“Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.
On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020.
Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
At this point in time, Sylvester Stallone is an action movie icon. Both as an actor and a writer/director, his influence is undeniable. However, not all his movies can be winners, at least, not initially. For whatever reason, a certain film that flopped commercially is absolutely crushing it on Netflix right now.
The Compton, Calif. native made his return to the masses on Friday (Dec. 17) with his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, and several fans on Twitter seemingly enjoying the release while others expressed disappointment.
Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London’s revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty Hamilton in New York.
“At the end of the day, we’ll follow the science, and the science will say, ‘You need to shut down this performance,'” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the Associated Press on Thursday. “We anticipated that because they were telling us all along that if more people didn’t get their shots,...
Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Saturday, alongside two photos of his test showing the result.
“Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote.
He went on to describe his last few days as “truly horrible,” though he says he’s OK and requests “no sympathy please.” May shared few other details about his case, including how or where he may have contracted COVID. However, he...
They say that “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” but in the case of Russian Instagram model, Daria Radionova, they’re an obsession. Radionova is known for encrusting her supercars with millions of Swarovski crystals and her collection includes a Lamborghini Aventador. Unfortunately, that bejeweled Aventador was recently totaled in a crash in Kensington, London.
The Berlin Film Festival has said its European Film Market is on track for a largely in-person edition with exhibition space in its main venues, the Gropius Bau and Marriott Hotel, almost fully booked up.
The EFM, which is a major market for the European and international film industry, is set to take place Feb. 10-17 under the motto “It all (re)starts here,” and despite uncertainty due to the Omicron variant, “the film and media industry is showing great interest in market accreditations,” according to a statement from organizers released on Friday.
Both the fest and the market are set to take...
