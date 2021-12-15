RachelBurke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ game-day reading routine dates nearly two decades, to long before he was the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, long before social media, long before he’d won a Super Bowl and three NFL MVP awards. Back then, Rodgers would arrive at Lambeau Field...
The last 10 games for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the NFC North have been special. Rodgers produced a passer rating of 141.1 during last Sunday’s 45-30 win against the Chicago Bears, extending his streak of games with a passer rating over 100.0 against the division to 10. According to the Packers, that’s a brand new NFL record.
Another day, another unfortunate update for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, who will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, have lost several notable players to injuries and illnesses over the course of the 2021 season. Baltimore has suffered another tough loss heading into Sunday’s game against the...
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme. Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards? “He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week. Or as Grant’s friends ...
Aaron Rodgers continues to not practice for the Green Bay Packers while he tries to finish the season playing on a fractured toe. While it makes sense for the Green Bay Packers to not have quarterback Aaron Rodgers practice during the week with his fractured toe, it signifies how little margin for error they have the rest of the way.
Bobby D joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and previewed Ravens-Packers. Bobby D touched on Aaron Rodger’s mastery of pre-snap reads, Green Bay’s talented RB’s and how Greg Roman could attack the Packers defense.
Week 15 of the NFL season continues despite a disruption to the schedule amid a spike in coronavirus cases. In early games, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers upended the Tennessee Titans, giving the Kansas City Chiefs, at least for now, the top seed in the AFC.
The Green Bay Packers (10-3) will play at the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) in a heavyweight showdown on Sunday. The Packers are seven-point favorites against a Ravens team that might not have former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and has been slammed by injuries and COVID. Nonetheless, the Ravens won’t be...
The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy have gone 5-1 against the Minnesota Vikings since 2018. But the Bears have an extra obstacle Monday night at Soldier Field when they take on the Vikings in the first of two meetings in the final four weeks of the season. As of Sunday night, the Bears had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also were in COVID-19 safety ...
On this week's show, Perri and Maggie break down the Packers vs Ravens matchup and look at games with playoff implications across the league. While the run game is important, with going up against a depleted Ravens' secondary, look for the Green Bay Packers to lean heavily on the passing game this Sunday.
Comments / 0