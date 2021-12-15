ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 12/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss CM Punk-MJF segment from last week’s Dynamite, Hook’s debut, ROH Final Battle, Winter is Coming preview, more (80 min.)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the CM...

www.pwtorch.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces key segments for this week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s Monday Night Raw will feature a number of key segments to build the WWE Day One event on New Year’s Day. On this week’s show, WWE announced that A.J. Styles and Omos would be guests on Miz TV, Maryse would join Edge on an episode of The Cutting Edge, and that Styles & Omos would face The Mysterios in a tag team match.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: We May Have Seen A Big Turn On WWE Monday Night Raw

As the wrestlers turn. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster today, it can be easy for someone to need a bit of a change. It doesn’t help when there is so much television time to fill every week that a wrestler can get stale pretty fast if they are around too often. Sometimes a change is needed and we might have seen that take place this week in a pretty big way.
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/18 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including can there be another boom period, Punk on wanting Cena’s spot, Rock-Foley banter on social media, WWE website changes, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Nov. 15, 2011 episode features a look at ratings for the big three shows...
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Styles & Omos vs. The Mysterios, Cutting Edge with Miz & Maryse, Belair vs. Doudrop, Day 1 hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES.
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Lashley’s address, “Cutting Edge” and “Miz TV,” Balor vs. Theory, Belair vs. Doudrop, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com founder and editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Javier...
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper, Dante Caballero vs. Matt Makowski, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #535) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes everyone to this week’s show which will focus the future of wrestling as a Top Prospect episode. Stating in 2011, ROH has conducted a Top Prospect tournament to showcase who will be the future stars of wrestling. In the first Top Prospect tournament Mike Bennett win defeating Kyle O’Reily in the finals. Other Top Prospect winners include Matt Taven, Hansen, Donovan Dijak, Lio Rush, Josh Woods and Dak Draper. Woods and Draper will square off in the main event of today’s show. Also on the show Dante Caballero will wrestle Matt Makowski and the opening match will be a Four Corner Survival match between Joe Keys, Eric Martin, Adrian Soriano, and Rayo.
Pro Wrestling Torch

Liv Morgan attacks Becky Lynch at WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Liv Morgan ambushed Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center over the weekend ahead of their WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Day One on January 1. Morgan interrupted a training session in the ring and crushed who she...
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/15 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Apollo Crews vs. T-Bar, Alexander vs. Mahaan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Main Event adds flavor: Pre-match promo, post-match altercation. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin made a standard ring entrance, but instead of an opponent’s introduction, Alexander stood in the center of the ring with a mic while Benjamin leaned against a corner in the background. He spoke of his opponent tonight, Veer Mahaan. He called Mahaan a top prospect. “But notice I said prospect. I have been here for years. Until you come into this ring and prove yourself to somebody, you mean nothing in this business. So, Veer Mahaan, come prove yourself to Prime Alexander!”
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE And AEW Both Try (And Fail) To Land Former World Champion

They tried. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestlers are treated in wrestling, as now talent is sought after by both AEW and WWE, resulting in more lucrative offers. A lot of wrestlers have taken the promotions up on those offers, but they are not for everyone. That is the case with one independent star, who has apparently turned down multiple offers to join the bigger leagues.
