FREE PODCAST 12/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss CM Punk-MJF segment from last week’s Dynamite, Hook’s debut, ROH Final Battle, Winter is Coming preview, more (80 min.)

RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #535) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes everyone to this week's show which will focus the future of wrestling as a Top Prospect episode. Stating in 2011, ROH has conducted a Top Prospect tournament to showcase who will be the future stars of wrestling. In the first Top Prospect tournament Mike Bennett win defeating Kyle O'Reily in the finals. Other Top Prospect winners include Matt Taven, Hansen, Donovan Dijak, Lio Rush, Josh Woods and Dak Draper. Woods and Draper will square off in the main event of today's show. Also on the show Dante Caballero will wrestle Matt Makowski and the opening match will be a Four Corner Survival match between Joe Keys, Eric Martin, Adrian Soriano, and Rayo.

