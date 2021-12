Google has reportedly said in an internal memo that if its employees flout the company’s Covid-19 vaccination policy, they would lose pay and eventually be fired. The memo provided Google staff time till 3 December to declare and upload documentation proof showing their vaccination status, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to CNBC.This internal document reportedly said that the company would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status within this stipulated timeline.Employees not complying with these rules by 18 January would be placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, after which they may...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO