WWE

FREE PODCAST 12/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Radican talk ROH Final Battle, ROH’s legacy and contributions, ROH’s potential future, plus the Cody problem, WWE’s top stars (138 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Sean Radican, a long-time PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

MMA Fighting

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights

Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 45's main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas 45 took place Oct. 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus squared off in a heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Face plant KO!! - Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights of rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met in an unexpected and short notice rematch Saturday night. The first bout had Woodley landing the best shot, but ultimately losing a split decision due to a lack of activity. After a close start to the contest, Jake Paul eventually landed a big right hand in the sixth round that put Woodley out cold and leaving no doubt this time around.
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he's been...
UFC
#Min#Podcaster#Combat#Wkpwp#Keller Radican#Pwtorch#Lethal#The Young Bucks
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: We May Have Seen A Big Turn On WWE Monday Night Raw

As the wrestlers turn. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster today, it can be easy for someone to need a bit of a change. It doesn't help when there is so much television time to fill every week that a wrestler can get stale pretty fast if they are around too often. Sometimes a change is needed and we might have seen that take place this week in a pretty big way.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces key segments for this week’s Monday Night Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw will feature a number of key segments to build the WWE Day One event on New Year's Day. On this week's show, WWE announced that A.J. Styles and Omos would be guests on Miz TV, Maryse would join Edge on an episode of The Cutting Edge, and that Styles & Omos would face The Mysterios in a tag team match.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou enters UFC 270 title fight on last fight of contract, reveals Dana White: ‘If you don’t want to be with us, no problem’

Francis Ngannou may be a free agent after his UFC 270 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane in January. Ngannou won the heavyweight title at UFC 260 back in March after he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round. After the win, Ngannou and the UFC had a dispute over his next fight which resulted in the promotion booking an interim title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/18 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including can there be another boom period, Punk on wanting Cena’s spot, Rock-Foley banter on social media, WWE website changes, more (153 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Nov. 15, 2011 episode features a look at ratings for the big three shows...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Paul vs. Woodley 2 and UFC Vegas 45 post-fight show: Chaos to close out 2021

There's only one way the chaotic year that was 2021 could end — and that's with more chaos. Jake Paul starched Tyron Woodley with a one-punch knockout that is sure to follow the former UFC welterweight champion for the rest of his days, and Derrick Lewis capped off a finish-filled night with a historic knockout of his own against Chris Daukaus.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

Liv Morgan attacks Becky Lynch at WWE Performance Center

Liv Morgan ambushed Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center over the weekend ahead of their WWE Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day One on January 1. Morgan interrupted a training session in the ring and crushed who she...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Lashley’s address, “Cutting Edge” and “Miz TV,” Balor vs. Theory, Belair vs. Doudrop, more

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com founder and editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Javier...
WWE

