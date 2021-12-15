ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Veteran Artist Manager And Television Producer Ken Kragen Has Died At 85

allaccess.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran artist manager KEN KRAGEN died YESTERDAY (12/14) in LOS ANGELES, according to a FACEBOOK post from his daughter, EMMA KRAGEN, who said he "passed .... surrounded by family in his home, and enveloped in words of love and appreciation from many." He was 85. KRAGEN was the longtime...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Hollywood Mega Music Manager Ken Kragen Dies at 85, Put Together “We Are the World” Had Clients Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, More

Ken Kragen, a beloved Hollywood mega manager, has died at age 85. The manager of both Kenny Rogers and Lionel Richie among others, Kragen put together the “We Are the World” project in 1985. He was involved in the top of showbiz from the 1960s when he produced “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” on CBS. In addition to Lionel and Kenny he also managed acts like The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Burt Reynolds, and Trisha Yearwood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Dottie West
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Travis Tritt
allaccess.com

Steve Smith - Part 2

One of the smartest radio programmers in the last four decades is arguably former COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming STEVE SMITH. STEVE could easily be the brightest person in any room at any time, yet this self-effacing radio programming legend rarely does interviews and he’s stacked up a track record of winning stations in more than 50 markets over his career and has lead the programming efforts for AM/FM, Clear Channel (now iHeartMedia), CBS (now Audacy) and most recently the last decade at Cox Media Group.
CELEBRITIES
WKBW-TV

Sue Dobmeier, AM Buffalo producer retires after 40 years in television

Sue Dobmeier, executive producer of AM Buffalo has been a part of Western New York television for forty years and today is her last day. She is retiring. Sue says, “It has been a wonderful forty years working in this crazy business, I love you all and learned so much from everybody and met so many people and it’s been great; a lot of thank you for Western New York for being part of everything.”
BUFFALO, NY
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ken#Television Producer#Veteran#Emmy Awards#Facebook#Cbs#Rollin On The River#American#Whyhunger#Whyhunger Org
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy