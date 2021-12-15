How Tech-Enabled Clinical Trials Drive Local Economies

The biopharma industry continues to improve its ability to implement data-driven decision making into drug development. As more data is collected, cleaned, and structured, companies are building advanced analytical capabilities to optimize trial feasibility and predictability, operational plans, and resource allocation. In order to have an objective view to ensure efficient and meaningful trials, there must be an optimal number of quality patients, sites, and investigators who are willing and capable to take part in the trial. This willingness also depends very much on the nature of the trial, the drug under investigation, and the study design, including the patient experience. Clinical trials are conducted on a global scale, and yet, the trial journey for any given patient is very much a personal decision. From the site’s and patient’s perspective, there are more clinical trials than ever, resulting in greater choice and selectivity. This also means that competition for sites and patients continues to increase for pharma sponsors. Thus, understanding geographical, clinical, operational, and medical practices are critical to a clinical trial’s success. Sponsors are responding by increasing their capabilities to perform robust data-driven feasibility to create operational plans that will increase the likelihood of enrolling the trial on time, within budget, and with a high level of quality.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO