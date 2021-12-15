ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice' Crowns a Season 21 Winner

“The Voice” crowned a new winner on the Season 21 finale Tuesday night!

The band Girl Named Tom took home the top prize, making them the first group to win on the show. This also marks Kelly Clarkson’s fourth win!

Girl Named Tom consists of the Liechty siblings — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20.

Before the big win, the band took the stage with their coach Kelly Clarkson to perform the Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me.”

The trio competed against another Team Kelly contestant, Hailey Mia, as well as Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, and John Legend’s Jershika Maple.

"Extra" caught up with Kelly and the band after the win. Watch!

The Liechtys were raised in Pettisville, Ohio and learned music as part of their homeschool curriculum. They planned to become doctors, but after their dad was diagnosed with a rare cancer, they changed course in 2019 and formed the band to spend more time as a family.

After the win, Girl Named Tom issued a statement to fans saying they would be flying home as soon as possible to be with their parents.

"As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery. The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us to be here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room."

They continued, "Some might think this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV," they continued. "In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. ‘The Voice’ has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other."

Caleb, Joshua and Bekah have more music on the horizon, too. "We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you. We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!"

