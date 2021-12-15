Cautiously higher

Equities are ending the week lower on the whole, although the FTSE 100 is winding up flat for the session. Pound gives back some of Thursday’s gains against the dollar. Markets: it has been a topsy-turvy week in stock markets, but as the last full trading week of 2021 draws to a close in London the sellers appear to have the upper hand. Macro concerns might be playing a part but a lot of investors have been edging towards the door for some days now, and the lack of any lasting bounce in stocks this week has meant that more are looking for ways to book gains ahead of the two volume-light weeks that will bring 2021 to an end. While the initial reaction to the Fed move was positive, almost exuberantly so, as Wednesday’s FOMC and Thursday’s BoE hike recede into the past investors appear to be much more cautious, contemplating a year ahead where the tide of central bank largesse definitely starts to go out.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO