Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, GBP/AUD

By RoboForex Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD is trading at 1.1271; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1290 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a...

www.fxstreet.com

DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a range very near the 2021 highs after what’s been a climactic week. The US Dollar is the ‘cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry’ from a fundamental perspective, which can keep the focus on the long side of the currency. But, as shared ahead of this week, a number of major pairs sit at important inflection points and those levels will need to give way if USD bulls are going to push up to a fresh high.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD stayed in consolidation between 1.1185/1382 last week and outlook is unchanged. Further decline will remain in favor as long as 1.1382 resistance holds. Break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1432).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD

The Boe Watch took informed probabilities were correct yet the BOE raised against probable expectations. Last BOE meeting probabilities were correct yet BOE failed to raise against probability expectations. RBNZ probabilities at 44% informed the RBNZ won't raise. The RBNZ raised. Probabilities are failures. What works is the 5 day...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

After becoming one of the weakest currencies in the world in November the Australian Dollar has shown signs of recovery so far in December. AUD/JPY remains in a bearish technical scenario but the fundamental side may be shifting to a more bullish backdrop. If the tech side of the equation can hold support at a key spot, technical and fundamental themes may align more attractively, and this could take place over the next couple of days.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: GBP/USD

Cable caught a bid today as the Bank of England unexpectedly raised rates. As the market looks to reprice after a widely seen poorly communicated BoE meeting, Sterling could squeeze higher, especially if the pair clears the 1.3350 level resistance on a daily close. This is previous support from Nov. 12 and we rejected that level today following the BoE rate decision. RSI has been divergent in early December and this is finally starting to weigh on price. A move back to the 1.3500 level would be expected on a break higher.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls hunting down 1.3380 with eyes on 1.3400

A break of the area and a subsequent restest of it could lead to a continuation higher should the area act as a fresh support structure for the bulls to lean against.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Declines from new high

On Thursday, the AUD/USD currency pair booked a new December high level at 0.7224. The rate bounced off this level and started a decline. By the start of Friday's European trading hours, the rate had reached the 0.7160 level. During the decline, the pair had passed a support zone that surrounds the 0.7180 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price retreating persist?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down after hitting two-week high above the 200-period moving average MA(200) yesterday. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1311. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1340. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Retreats to 50-hour SMA

The GBP/USD jumped on Thursday due to the unexpected Bank of England rate hike at 12:00 GMT. The rate's jump stopped at the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3371. The event was followed by a decline, which on Friday found support in the 50-hour simple moving average and the December high-level zone at 1.3277/1.3288.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3252; (P) 1.3313; (R1) 1.3384; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the upside at this point. A short term bottom should be formed after defending 1.3164 key medium term fibonacci level. Further rise would be seen to 1.3570 support turned resistance first. Firm break there will affirm the case that whole correction from 1.4248 has completed. On the downside, however, sustained break of 1.3164 will carry larger bearish implications.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Bounces off December high

The ECB announced a reduction of monetary stimulus on Thursday, this event boosted the surge of the EUR/USD. However, the rate found resistance at the December high-level zone at 1.1355/1.1360. Afterward, the pair declined and found support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1300. The following recovery ended at the 1.1350 mark.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7145; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7223;. Further is in favor in AUD/USD with 0.7089 minor support intact, to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7250). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance that whole correction from 0.8006 has completed, after defending 0.6991 key structural support. Further rally would then be seen back to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, below 0.7089 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6991 key support again.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY more sensitive to downbeat economic news – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank forecast the USD/JPY pair at 113 in one month, 112 in three months, 111 in six and 109 in 12 months. They warn that a significant change in risk sentiment could take USD/JPY quicker towards 100. Key Quotes:. “Upside risks to USD/JPY primarily comes from the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls flirt with $1,800 as risk sentiment dwindles

Gold extends gains as the market continues to trade the central banks and lower real yield environment. A break of $1,180 opens the risk to $1,850 for the weeks ahead. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around monthly high of near $1,800, taking a breather after the biggest daily jump in six weeks. That said, the metal pauses two-day uptrend during Friday’s Asian session.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, EUR/USD

GBP/USD looks to BoE rate decision after an upbeat Fed. After two days of gains GBP/USD is trading a few ticks lower ahead of the BoE rate announcement. The BoE will be making its interest rate decision to a backdrop of decade high inflation, strong jobs report and rising concerns over Omicron, which saw the UK record 78,000 new COVID cases yesterday.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

We’ve now been through three major central bank rate decisions in the past 24 hours and the price action in FX has continued to run. Yesterday’s FOMC rate decision saw the Fed make a hawkish push that seems to be taken very well by market participants. Of course, there was a bit of two-sided talk coming out of that meeting. While Powell and the Fed did indicate the possibility of 5-6 hikes over the next two years, he also said that lift-off wouldn’t take place until the U.S. was at ‘full employment.’
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Reaches below low level zone

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD shortly reached below the recent low-level zone and the 1.1260 level. However, the rate found support in the 1.1255 level before retracing up to the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.1280. A decline from the 50-hour simple moving average and passing of the 1.1260 and 1.1255...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Reacts to fundamentals

The USD/CAD has been mapping the recently released macroeconomic data releases and the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement. At 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, it was revealed that US Retail Sales have increased more than thought. Meanwhile, the Canadian inflation hit expectations. Namely, there is more demand for the USD than though and the CAD demand remains as forecast. This caused a surge and breaking of the channel up pattern to the upside.
CURRENCIES

