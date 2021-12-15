The Kindred (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

"All I ever got: 'sackhead took him.'" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for The Kindred, an indie horror thriller from the UK. This initially premiered at FrightFest in the UK this fall, and it also played at the Fantasmagoría Film Festival in Colombia. Not to be confused with the other psychological thriller called Kindred. A woman suffering from amnesia pieces together the events that led to her father's suicide, only to be haunted by the ghosts of children that she begins to suspect might've been murdered by him. Uncovering her "dark family history" could prove deadly for her child. The film's cast includes April Pearson, Blake Harrison, and James Cosmo. It certainly looks scary, a bunch of jump scares in this trailer. Check it out.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO