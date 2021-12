Chainlink price analysis shows bearish price action today. Support for LINK is present at $16.7. Resistance is found at $19.5. The Chainlink price analysis is on the bearish side as the price has been reduced further. LINK has been under constant pressure since yesterday as the trend has remained downwards continuously for the last 32 hours. Overall the entire cryptocurrency market is bearish as most coins are reporting losses today, and LINK is also continuing downside after 11th November. But the downfall has slowed down a bit from the last week.

