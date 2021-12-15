ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Signee Profile: OL Kale Krogh

By Sean Bock
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvaluation: "Initially was scouted as a leaner, developmental prospect but has filled in and grown into his body more and now is trending towards a prospect that could compete earlier than expected in his career. Basketball and workout footage and results add athletic context. Gets out of his stance quickly and...

247sports.com

