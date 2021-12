Ahead of their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams still have 16 players on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added star receiver Tyler Lockett to the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, the first notable Seattle player to be at risk of missing Week 15. The current rules say that a vaccinated player can return to the team if he has two negative tests in a 48-hour period, but the NFL is currently considering revising those rules by the weekend.

