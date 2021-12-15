ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite DL Tyre West

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vvgJ_0dNUm9Gr00

Tennessee has won out in the Tyre West sweepstakes. West, a long-time Georgia commitment, announced his decision to commit to and sign with the Vols moments ago at a ceremony at his school.

The ultimate decision came down to Tennessee and Florida State in the end, and the Vols pulled a major upset in this one.

Florida State worked tirelessly in this one for months, and according to multiple sources, the Seminoles expected to land West's commitment leading into the early signing period.

Tennessee hosted West last weekend on an official visit, and the time spent with Rodney Garner clearly allowed the momentum to swing in the Vols player.

West had a decorated prep career at Tift County (Ga.) high school as he was named to the AJC Super 11 coming into the 2021 season due to his impressive accolades.

"West is a four-year starter who got all-region recognition as a freshman. He was first-team all-state last season, when he had 31 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries in nine games. West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century."

West joins DL Jordan Phillips in the 2022 class on the defensive line. The Vols will likely look to the transfer portal to add at least one more body to the defensive front, and they will continue to recruit 2022 DL Ahmad Moten from Cardinal Gibbons in Florida.

The 6'3", 280lbs, consensus top-150 recruit and inside-out lineman will bring plenty of versatility to Rodney Garner's position group.

VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vol Legacy, App State Transfer Navy Shuler to Transfer 'Home' to Tennessee

Tennessee has reportedly landed transfer quarterback Navy Shuler. The App State transfer is the son of VFL Heath Shuler, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. Shuler announced the decision moments ago on social media. He wrote: "I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love and the ability to continue my academic and athletic career. I would also like to thank all of the coaches from Power 5 to Group of 5 programs that offered me. It's been very humbling. With that said, I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee, and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the Power T. I would like to thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me the opportunity! Rocky Top has always been my home. It's time to return!"
VolunteerCountry

Former Vols RB Announces Transfer Destination

Tennessee's former running back–Tee Hodge–has officially announced his transfer destination via his Twitter account. Hodge lands at Indiana State after being in the transfer portal for nearly four months. Hodge came to Rocky Top as a three-star recruit in the 247 composite rankings in the fall of 2020....
VolunteerCountry

Signee Breakdown: QB Tayven Jackson

The early signing period is officially in the books, and Josh Heupel's program signed 20 players on December 15th. In this series, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their full breakdown of each player, complete with bio, former Tennessee player and current NFL player comparisons, and what the Tennessee coaches had to say about each respective signee.
VolunteerCountry

How to Watch, Listen: Lady Vols-Stanford

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols (9-0) will take on the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (7-2) in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET. While Stanford has two losses on the season, the Cardinal are on a three-game winning streak and recently knocked off No. 2 Maryland at the end of November.
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Tennessee-Memphis in Nashville Cancelled

The Tennessee Volunteers and Memphis Tigers were supposed to square off inside of Bridge Stone Arena at noon ET today, but that matchup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Tigers' program, according to the University of Tennessee. Fans were are starting to enter Bridge Stone arena for...
VolunteerCountry

Lady Vols Cannot Keep Up as Stanford Hands UT Their First Loss of the Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols hosted the reigning national champions No.3 Stanford Cardinal for a Top-10 showdown on Saturday evening in Thompson-Boling Arena, and the Lady Vols undefeated season came to an end as the Cardinal won 74-63. Tennessee started hot at home, scoring 13 points in the first 7:30 to go up 13-9 on the Cardinal. The offense was going lightning-fast and putting up points, but not for long.
VolunteerCountry

Everything Kellie Harper Said After Tennessee-Stanford

The Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media following Tennessee's loss to No. 3 Stanford. Although Tennessee suffered their first loss of the season, Harper had some positives to go along with the negatives from the game. Harper's post-game press conference transcription is below. Opening Statement. "Well, it...
VolunteerCountry

Vols Adding 'Dynamic Playmaker' in JuCo DB Desmond Williams

Tennessee could lose multiple players in the secondary after this season, with Alontae Taylor, Theo Jackson and Kenneth George all set to depart. Jackson and George are both leaving as their eligibility runs out, while Taylor has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out of the bowl game. Veteran safety Trevon Flowers participated in senior day festivities but could opt to return for a final season, if he chooses to.
VolunteerCountry

Vols LB to Return For Super Senior Season

With Covid restrictions in 2020 granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility, many seniors across the country will have another opportunity to play an additional season. A handful of Tennessee seniors such as Hendon Hooker and Jerome Carvin are looking to take advantage of this. The list grows today with the announcement that starting linebacker Solon Page will be back with the Vols for the 2022 season.
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

