Signing Day Profile: WR Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago
BIO

Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama)

Wide Receiver

5'11, 170 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 22nd, 2021

Committed May 10th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "It has always been Tennessee from the jump. Since I got up there on my OV in the summer and committed, it has felt like home. The coaching staff up there, I like what coach Heupel is doing with the offense. It fits me a lot as a speed guy and being able to go vertical. I have good players that are coming in with me as well. I have a great quarterback coming in and players around me."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Just to get a chance to play and go win games and help turn Tennessee around.

Get to Know Marquarius

Favorite Food- Wings

Favorite Movie- Don't Menace to South Central

Favorite Video Game-Madden

NFL Role Model- OBJ

Most Influential Person-

Stats (MaxPreps)

49 receptions for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Highlights

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

