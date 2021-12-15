ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De’Nylon Morrissette Signs Letter of Intent

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WXTf_0dNUkqul00

Georgia is keeping one of its “lead Dawgs” in the 2022 class, four-star receiver De’Nylon Morrissette just signed the dotted line of his National Letter of Intent.

The SI All American candidate has been a leading voice in the 2022 and brings a unique blend of an elite physical skill set and the mental portion of the game.

Here's a portion of an article lead recruiting analyst, Brooks Austin published in May on 2021.

Option routes have become a major portion of modern offenses. Gone are the days where your route was your route no matter what the defense was trying to do. This means, when you're called upon to run a post route, for instance, how you go about running that post route is determined by what the defense does after the ball is snapped.

Morrissette is in his first spring practice with North Cobb after transferring over from Brookwood High School. So, he's relatively new to the playbook, new to the schemes, and new to his teammates — more on that later — but he's certainly not new to the nuances of football.

As he's breaking the huddle, his wide receiver coach tells him "Get skinny versus cover 3." In layman's terms, this means that if the defense rotates to a Cover 3 coverage, the wide receiver is expected to run the post with a much skinnier and vertical angle in order to get into the void of the defense, a common "option route" concept that has been implemented in today's game.

Morrissette nods his head, runs the route, sees the safety rotate post-snap to indicate they were in Cover 3, and he converted his route for a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Malachi Singleton. To the astonishment of his wide receiver coach as well.

"I'm not used to having to just tell someone something once and having them do it the first time."

It's those intangibles, it's that intelligence, that sold Georgia on a guy like De'Nylon Morrissette.

As for what he's like as a teammate, North Cobb head coach Shane Queen said he's never had a kid transfer in and have other players gravitate to him like Morrissette. "He just does everything right. All the time," said Queen.

