Castore to provide new training kits to Kent Cricket squads

By Jessie Sale
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent Cricket has announced a partnership with UK sportswear and athletic clothing company, Castore. The collaboration sees Castore provide a new range of training kits for both the Kent’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as outfitting the club’s Talent Pathway and Disability Squads. Kent...

