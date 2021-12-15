Warchant TV: Signing Day Live -- FSU football recruiting reaction show

McKenzie Milton’s one season at Florida State didn’t go quite as he envisioned it, but the beloved former UCF quarterback doesn’t regret his decision to transfer and remains proud that he was able to come back from the horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg. The quarterback affectionately known simply as “KZ” by Knight Nation took a timeout from training on Saturday to speak with me ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO