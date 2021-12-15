LeBron James, Tom Brady & More React To Steph Curry Breaking 3-Point Record

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen Curry is officially the best shooter of all time!

On Tuesday (December 14), the Golden State Warrior made history in Madison Square Garden, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter. While taking on the New York Knicks, Curry hit his second 3-pointer of the night, which marked the 2,974 3-point field goal of his career.

Spike Lee , Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya Curry — and previous 3-point record-holders Reggie Miller and Allen were in the building to witness Curry make basketball history.

"The way [Steph] changed the game, it's almost like how Babe Ruth changed baseball with the long ball," Miller said on Tuesday. "He has changed the game with the 3-point ball. How all 30 teams approach the game is because of No. 30. This is an absolute awesome experience."

