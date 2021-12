Out the door Monday morning, we have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. A cold front will have just came through the area, however, meaning that temperatures leaving work Monday will be considerably cooler than what we see in the morning. Clouds from the overnight will clear out throughout the day and will lead to mostly sunny conditions during the afternoon as high pressure and dryer air move in. Wind speeds will be between 10-15 MPH, but could gust closer to 20-25 MPH. You know the drill by now: coats, hats/gloves, and even sunglasses for the evening commute.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO