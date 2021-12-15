Good News: Holiday Shipments Are Moving On Time

The last two holidays seasons across the United States have seen as much worry and stress as joy and festivity for many. However, despite the ongoing pandemic, national labor shortages, and the overall shipping delays that occur each Christmas season, reports show that holiday shipments are moving fairly well right now. Most deliveries and orders are actually arriving at their scheduled times.

According to data from ShipMatrix, reported by CNN Business, shipments and deliveries made by UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service are moving at nearly 100% on-time performance. And considering the major delays folks experienced last holiday season, we’re sure the fact is a major source of relief.

While assuring in itself, ShipMatrix president Satish Jindel attributed the promptness in shipments to three major contributors.

First and foremost, Jindel reported that “carriers added capacity” within the last year. Meanwhile, the following two contributors reflect back largely on consumers themselves.

The coronavirus pandemic sent Americans across the country into a frenzy with online shopping in 2020. However, 2021’s holiday season has seen a major jump in in-store shopper totals. “Having the shipments going to stores rather than homes helps,” Jindel said.

And finally, the ShipMatrix president addressed people’s knowledge regarding on-going supply chain issues. “[M]any didn’t want to risk a delay so they ordered or shopped early,” he concluded.

Despite the jump in shipments throughout the country, carriers still facing potential holiday delays continue to hit their promised delivery times.

When to Finalize Holiday Orders and Shipments

That said, CNN emphasizes that those looking to order or ship gifts from online should keep to a strict timeline. Though deliveries run smoothly for now, USPS recommends consumers handle last minute holiday shipments by the end of this week.

Those looking to mail non-express packages are encouraged to do so by Wednesday so as to ensure on-time delivery. Meanwhile, those with first-class packages to send that weigh less than a pound should ship off their items by Friday.

The recommendations come as all three major carriers continue to report increased package volumes, therefore putting a hindrance on holiday shipments and deliveries.

As per the news outlet, USPS expects to deliver 850-950 million packages between Thanksgiving and the rapidly approaching Christmas Day. To put things in perspective, the American carrier saw a record 925 million parcels delivered just last year.

UPS also reported an expected volume increase from last year’s totals, though they didn’t share any specifics. FedEx expects to handle 100,000 more packages this year than they did in the pre-pandemic holiday season of 2019.

As Christmas quickly sneaks up on Outsiders everywhere, we wish you the best of luck in all your holiday shopping, both online and in stores.