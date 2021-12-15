ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL boosts crypto education and investment with Voyager Digital

By Jessie Sale
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has named its first-ever cryptocurrency brokerage partner as US-based platform Voyager Digital. The league looks to build upon its global marketing reach throughout the collaboration, as well as provide players with direct financial support, crypto education and rewards. “I’m thrilled to welcome...

