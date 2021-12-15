ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shyanne Rose

Proud parents Donna and Jackie welcomed their baby girl, Shyanne Rose, into the world on 12-1-2021 at 1:55 a.m. Shyanne weighed in at 7 lbs 5 oz and was 20″ long. Siblings David, JT, Leland, Jackie Jr, Roxie and Abilene were excited too! Congratulations!
Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
People Helping People concert this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 37th annual People Helping People benefit concert is coming up this weekend, raising money for people in need in the community. People Helping People is a nonprofit organization founded in 1985 and led by Executive Director Naomi Jerkins, widower of the late Pastor Jerry Jerkins, according to a news release.
