Edison to spend 3 bln euros to drive renewable growth to 2030

By Reuters
 4 days ago

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Edison will spend some 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) to more than double its renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade as it steps up efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

The energy group aims to build another 3 gigawatts of wind and solar power by 2030 to take its overall capacity to 5 GW, Chief Executive Nicola Monti said in a presentation on Wednesday.

The growth, concentrated in the south of Italy, will be mainly organic but acquisitions cannot be ruled out, Monti said.

"We are looking to grow renewables in two markets outside Italy where we already operate, Greece and Spain," he said.

Edison, owned by France’s EDF (EDF.PA), is fully focused on renewable power and energy efficiency after selling almost all of its upstream exploration and production assets.

It still operates a portfolio of gas-fired power plants across Italy and has other gas assets like storage and liquefied natural gas.

"We plan to build 500 megawatts of renewable capacity for electrolysers to produce green hydrogen," Monti said.

Earlier this month Credit Agricole Assurances agreed to buy a 49% stake in Edison's wind and solar business to help fund development of a unit worth more than 2 billion euros. read more

Energy groups in Europe are looking for financial partners to help fund growth opportunities in green energy as economies turn away from fossil fuels to meet climate goals.

Monti dismissed talk EDF could be considering a sale of its stake in the company. "I would say disengagement by EDF is certainly not on."

He said he was unaware of any plans to re-list Edison.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach; editing by Agnieszka Flak, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

MONETA and PPF seek shareholder backing for $1.2 bln Air Bank deal

PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - MONETA Money Bank (MONET.PR) shareholders will give their final verdict on Monday for the Czech bank's proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.15 billion) deal for Air Bank to build a new domestic champion. The shareholders had previously backed the acquisition of Air Bank, which is owned...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gazprom supplying contracted gas volumes, says PGNiG

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gazprom gas supplies to Poland’s PGNiG are being provided in accordance with its contract, a PGNiG’s spokesman told Reuters when asked about lower than usual Russian gas flows via the Yamal pipeline to Germany. Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.African power utility Eskom splits off transmission division

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday it had executed the separation of its transmission division, subject to certain conditions, in line with an end-December deadline set in a restructuring plan. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in 2019 that the debt-laden utility would be split...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Euro zone business growth slipped in December as Omicron rose

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone business growth slowed more than expected this month as renewed restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron coronavirus variant curtailed the recovery in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday. Europe is facing a fourth wave of infections and many governments...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany spends additional 2.2 bln euros to buy more COVID vaccines

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany's health and finance ministers said on Wednesday. The vaccines are urgently needed amid the fourth wave of infections currently sweeping the country, Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany boosts its climate fund with 60 bln euro injection

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's new government passed a supplementary budget on Monday to supercharge its climate and transformation fund with a debt-financed injection of 60 billion euros ($68 billion) to allow more investments in the shift towards a green economy. The supplementary budget, passed unanimously by Chancellor Olaf...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Italy to allocate almost 2 bln euros more for energy price curbs

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy will allocate almost 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in additional funds to help households overcome rising energy prices next year, Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said on Thursday. With international energy prices soaring, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has already spent more than 4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Volkswagen ramps up e-mobility spending to $59 bln by 2026

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday said it would ramp up spending for battery-powered electric vehicles by around 50% to 52 billion euros ($59 billion) by 2026 as part of the group's far-reaching transformation. The investment is part of Volkswagen's new revolving 5-year spending plan, which foresees...
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Crédit Agricole Assurances to buy stake in Edison Renewables

France-based insurance firm Crédit Agricole Assurances has reached an agreement with Italian energy company Edison to acquire a 49% stake in its Edison Renewables platform. The deal values Edison Renewables at more than €2bn ($2.2bn). Under the terms of the agreement, Crédit Agricole Assurances will help Edison Renewables increase its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Household consumption drives euro zone Q3 GDP growth

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Household consumption was the main driver of euro zone economic growth in the third quarter, the European Union’s statistics office data showed on Tuesday, with a further positive contribution from trade. Eurostat confirmed the euro zone economy expanded 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period for a 3.9%...
ECONOMY
GreenBiz

Explaining the exponential growth of renewable energy

The rapid growth of solar and wind power in recent years has breathed hope into global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the most dangerous effects of climate change. In 2010, solar and wind combined made up only 1.7 percent of global electricity generation. By last year, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

Euro zone investor morale darkens on renewed pandemic restrictions

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone deteriorated in December to reach its lowest level since April as renewed restrictions to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus infections clouded growth expectations, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone fell to 13.5 from 18.3 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Oil prices slide as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slumped more than 3% on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new mobility restrictions to combat its spread could hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $2.42, or 3.2%, to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ produces below target in November as compliance rises

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 117% in November, up from 116% the previous month, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating the group's production levels continue to be below agreed targets. Compliance from the 10 OPEC countries participating in the production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
